Emergency Grant Aid for Palestine affected by the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip

On June 4, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 10 million US dollars to the Gaza Strip, where the recent clash between Israel and Palestinian militant groups has caused massive damage.

This will provide humanitarian and reconstruction assistance such as provision of food, debris removal, water and sanitation, as well as medical and health care including measures against COVID-19, through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Japan will continue to play an active role, including in providing urgent assistance and supporting following reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip, as well as to continue confidence-building measures among the concerned parties towards a two-state solution regarding the Middle East Peace Process.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through UNRWA : 5.3 million

Assistance through UNDP : 2.8 million

Assistance through ICRC : 1.7 million

Assistance through OCHA : 0.2 million