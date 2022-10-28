Election Watch: The 2022 Israeli Legislative Election and Political Violence in the West Bank

On 1 November, Israelis will go to the polls for the fifth time in three-and-a-half years. This latest round of elections follows the dissolution of a historically broad coalition — headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid — that consisted of right-wing, centrist, left-leaning parties, in addition to the first Arab party to serve in a ruling coalition in Israel’s history. The so-called change coalition was Israel’s first government without Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister since 2009.

The formation of an ideologically diverse coalition was borne out of the feeling of necessity to prevent Netanyahu from continuing his tenure. Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for alleged bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, has become the primary fault line in an Israeli political environment that has been deadlocked since 2019. While the majority of seats in the Knesset are held by right-wing parties, reflecting an increasing number of Jewish Israelis who self-identify as right-wing (IDI, 30 August 2022), the rift among the political right over Netanyahu has prevented the formation of a right-wing government, creating two competing blocs that have shaped Israeli politics since 2019.

Polls suggest that Israelis are still split evenly between the anti- and pro-Netanyahu political camps (Haaretz, 26 October 2022). Consequently, turnout among certain sectors of Israeli society could sway the election outcome. Notably, the undecided modern religious right — many of whom voted for the Yamina party of the now-retired Bennett in the last elections — could determine the outcome of the election (Haaretz, 3 October 2022).

The prominence of Palestine as an election issue in Israel has largely waned in recent decades, with campaigns in the last elections mainly focusing on the personality of Netanyahu (The Conversation, 22 March 2021). Yet the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains the most divisive topic in Israel, and escalation in violence has traditionally made security a central player in elections (Haaretz, 8 August 2022). The current tensions in the West Bank amid intensified armed clashes and riots have also increasingly shifted focus back to security and the question of settlements. This may drive some undecided voters to cast their ballots for more hawkish right-wing candidates in the pro-Netanyahu block.