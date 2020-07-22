Education under attack in the occupied Palestinian territory (July 2020)

The WeWorld-GVC mission in Palestine, with support from the data collected by Education Cluster, produced this article in order to highlight the education challenges and violations as a result of the actions of the Israeli authorities, summarizing the main policies, incidents and practices that are threatening the education sector in oPt.

The challenges children face in accessing quality education affect their learning outcomes and have lead to an increase in school drop-outs in the oPt. In 2019 alone, about 20,000 Palestinian students have been directly affected by numerous education-related incidents.

For further reflections on the negative impact the violations are having on education in the oPt, read the full article published on this page.

To learn more about WeWorld-GVC’s position on Education during the COVID-19 Pandemic and beyond, please read our Reframing Education in COVID-19 Era paper.