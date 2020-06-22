Education-Related Incidents in oPt - Annual Report January – December 2019

Overview:

In 2019, the Education Cluster recorded 328 educationrelated incidents affecting 19,913 students. This represents an increase in the incidents targeting schools and students compared to 20182 . The months of March and April recorded the highest number of incidents (101 incidents) in the first half of the year, while another major spike was noticed in November with 61 education-related incidents (around 20% of the total number of reported cases).

Education-related incidents in oPt include: attacks on schools, military use of schools, threats of attacks on students and school staff, lost school time due to delays at checkpoints, military presence at school entrances, closed military areas in addition to use of live ammunition and tear gas in and around schools, school search, detention in educational context, confiscation of education items, school demolition and stopwork orders as well as settler related violence against students, staff and education facilities.

In the West Bank, 325 cases were recorded including 151 in Hebron governorate alone with 83% of the incidents in Hebron taking place in H2 area. Bethlehem Governorate reported 57 incidents mainly in Area C (Al Khader, Tuqu’ and Al Minya). Nablus and specifically south Nablus villages (Urif, Burin and As Sawiya) reported 49 incidents.

East Jerusalem remains one of the hotspots in terms of education-related incidents with 12 recorded cases in 2019.

These incidents include 3 cases of settler intimidation to students and school staff while commuting to school as well as a detention of a student from the school premises. A major incident took place on November 20, when the Israeli police entered the East Jerusalem Directorate of Education office located inside Dar Al Aytam School premises in the old city of East Jerusalem. They raided the Planning and Monitoring departments and confiscated several financial documents and a laptop. They detained Sameer Jibreal, the Head of the Directorate (he was detained for two days, released on a bail and spent 5 days in house arrest). The Israeli police posted a closure order for the directorate on the main gate for six months. The school was evacuated during the incident with no reported injuries or detention among students. Classes resumed on the following days after the incident. The directorate office remains closed.