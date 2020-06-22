oPt
Education Cluster Support to Ministry of Education (MoE) COVID19 Response Plan - Reporting period: 20 March -15 May 2020
Affected Children:
All Education facilities in the oPt have been closed as a protective measure since the declaration of the state of emergency. There are 3,051 schools in the oPt: 2,300 in the West Bank and 751 in Gaza. In addition, there are 2,027 kindergartens: 1,332 in the West Bank and 695 in Gaza. The number of children affected is 1,430,000: 1,282,000 school children and 148,000 kindergarten children. Of these, 57 per cent are in the West Bank and 43 per cent are in Gaza. Out of the total number of children affected, 51 per cent are girls.
Identified Needs by Education Cluster and MoE:
Continuation of distant learning for 1.4 million children in West Bank and Gaza that has been disrupted due education facilities closure.
Availability of e-learning materials and platforms that can be used during the schools’ closure to ensure continuity of learning for children while at home.
Availability of learning materials that can be distributed to families without internet connection in remote areas in the West bank to be used for home-based learning.
Dissemination of key awareness raising messages to children and their families around COVID 19, hygiene related preventive measures and the importance of continuity of learning at home.
Cleaning and disinfecting all schools in preparation for their re-opening. This needs adequate supply of cleaning and disinfecting materials to all schools while they are closed.
Provision of innovative psychosocial support interventions for teachers and students through utilizing social media and phone calls.
Guidelines and key messages disseminated to children, their families and school staff to avoid stigmatization of children and teachers that may have been infected by the virus.
Rehabilitation of school latrines and drinking water faucets including provision of adequate clean water to schools. The Ministry of Education assessed all school infrastructure earlier in the year and identified this as a critical need to ensure safe and healthy learning environments.