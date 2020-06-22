Education Cluster Support to Ministry of Education (MoE) COVID19 Response Plan - Reporting period: 20 March -15 May 2020

Affected Children:

All Education facilities in the oPt have been closed as a protective measure since the declaration of the state of emergency. There are 3,051 schools in the oPt: 2,300 in the West Bank and 751 in Gaza. In addition, there are 2,027 kindergartens: 1,332 in the West Bank and 695 in Gaza. The number of children affected is 1,430,000: 1,282,000 school children and 148,000 kindergarten children. Of these, 57 per cent are in the West Bank and 43 per cent are in Gaza. Out of the total number of children affected, 51 per cent are girls.

Identified Needs by Education Cluster and MoE: