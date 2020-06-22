Education Cluster Advocacy Brief – COVID 19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a very significant impact on education system and on the wellbeing and learning of children and young people in the State of Palestine. In Palestine, containment measures have included the closure of schools since 6 March, with the Ministry putting in place a number of measures to support distance learning.

Meanwhile, safe access to quality education provides a sense of predictability and routine for children, and education plays an essential role in emergencies. We need to acknowledge that the longer children are unable to attend school, the more likely it is they will never return, particularly adolescent girls and boys and those from low-income households. In Palestine, where education is all too often disrupted by conflict, is fraught with violence due to proximity of military or Israeli settlers, is scary to access because of checkpoints, or impossible to access because of distance and disability or poverty, the COVID-19 crisis presents an opportunity to develop and deliver a quality distance learning to ensure continuity of the educational process, to protect public health and disseminate lifesaving messages, and promote the mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of children, parents and teachers.

The Education Cluster is working closely with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to ensure safe and inclusive access to emergency distance learning, with psychosocial support and social emotional learning components during and after the COVID-19 crisis. The cluster is also supporting the MoE to ensure that schools are safe for children and school staff upon reopening, in line with the global guidance for COVID- 19 prevention and control in schools developed jointly by UNICEF and WHO.

As the MoE is moving ahead to conduct 12th grade exams starting 30 May, the Education Cluster will work with the MoE to ensure the protection of students whilst sitting the exams. This should include opening more examination centres to reduce number of students per centre and applying all other relevant infection control measures for school environments recommended by WHO and UNICEF.

The Education Cluster is concerned with the low levels of funding allocated to the Education COVID 19 response. As of today, only US$2.3 million out of US$5.1 million requested for the first 3 months of the response has been received, and 88 per cent of this funding is channeled through Education Cannot Wait. The Cluster is also concerned with the limited coordination between MoE in Ramallah and the MoE in Gaza, despite efforts by the cluster lead agencies to harmonize the response and foster technical dialogue between the two parts of the Ministry. This is particularly important on issues related to distance learning, twelfth grade examination administration and needs, and provision of Mental Health and Psychosocial support (MHPSS).