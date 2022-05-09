Economic Monitoring Report to the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee - May 2022

Executive Summary

i. Despite confronting significant challenges, in 2021 the Palestinian economy started to recover from the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy grew by 7.1 percent in 2021, as measures to confront the pandemic remained significantly eased, and was mainly driven by a healthy growth rate of 7.8 percent in the West Bank due to higher consumption as a result of the ease of COVID-related measures and an increase in the number of Palestinians working in Israel and the settlements, from 125,000 in 2020 to 153,000 in Q4 2021. In Gaza, the May 2021 conflict slowed the Strip’s recovery resulting in a growth rate of 3.4 percent. While poverty rates slightly decreased to 27.3 percent in 2021, representing a population of about 1.5 million people, the unemployment rate increased to 24.2 percent in Q4 2021 in the Palestinian territories – up from 23.4 percent in Q4 2020, mainly due to a 3.2 percentage point rise in the labor market participation rate. Significant differences in unemployment rates between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip— 13.2 percent and 44.7 percent, respectively—reflect the divergent development patterns.

ii. In 2021, the management of fiscal policies remained the single most important economic challenge confronted by the Palestinian Authority (PA). The recovery of the Palestinian economy had a positive impact on fiscal revenues. Domestic tax collections grew by 28 percent, and clearance revenue increased by 12 percent, despite higher unilateral deductions by the Government of Israel (GoI) which reached NIS338 million (US$104 million) in 2021. Expenditure growth was limited to 2 percent as increases in the wage bill were offset by lower transfers. However, aid received was only US$317 million. In fact, as a share of GDP, aid to the budget fell from 27 percent in 2008 to 1.8 percent in 2021. Consequently, the PA faced a large financing need of US$940 million in 2021. An advance payment on clearance revenues in the amount of US$153 million (NIS500 million) provided by the GoI in September 2021 provided some relief. Nevertheless, the needs remained large and to address this, the PA relied on arrears to the private sector, the pension fund, and domestic borrowing. The PA has also been paying partial salaries since November 2021, accumulating arrears to public employees. The stock of arrears accumulated to the private sector is around US$975 million, according to the Ministry of Finance, while arrears to the pension fund are estimated at US$3 billion, as of end-2021. The large stock of arrears causes a growing risk to the stability of the economy.

iii. Against this fiscal backdrop, the banking system has remained relatively stable largely due to sound financial regulations, which confirms the importance of safeguarding the banking system against economic shocks. The PA has significantly increased its borrowing from domestic banks, increasing the exposure of the banking system through domestic public debt. Domestic public debt reached US$2.5 billion by December 2021 (23 percent of total direct credit) and exceeded the Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) exposure limits by 15 percent. In addition to direct borrowing by the PA, bank loans to PA employees (backed by future salaries) also represent an indirect channel of exposure to the public sector, along with the expanded usage of promissory notes. Overall, the PA and public employees account for about US$4.3 billion, or 40 percent of total banking sector credits. In this regard, the PA’s decision to pay partial salaries has gradually deteriorated the quality of loan portfolios across the banking and microfinance sectors, which compounded the risk to bank profitability, and further deterioration is likely. In the current context, the independence of the PMA, as a supervisor and prudential regulator of the banking system, should be safeguarded. In addition, a more stable arrangement for cross-border payments, the correspondent banking relationship, is being developed by the PMA and the Bank of Israel, but progress in the establishment of, and transition to the proposed arrangement has been slow, and efforts should be accelerated to reduce these risks.

iv. The size of the deficit is expected to remain large in 2022, reaching 5.1 percent of GDP (before aid). Since additional domestic financing is no longer possible, and aid has been on a declining trend, proceeding with priority reforms is crucial. Otherwise, the continual provision of quality public services will be constrained. This report provides concrete recommendations on what can be done to build a medium-term sustainable macroeconomic framework. These are key for further strengthening the fiscal position, and thus warrant continual efforts by the PA and support from the international community. Additionally, cooperation by the GoI is essential to ensure the reforms reach their potential. On the expenditure side, this report identifies several reform areas that the PA could undertake to address the fiscal situation. First, deep reforms are needed to improve sustainability of the wage bill, including (a) development of a more performance-based civil service staff assessment, (b) alignment of the security sector staffing and skill-set with the actual needs, and (c) reduction of education sector staff to student ratio, as well doctor to patient ratio, closer to comparator countries. Second, the pension system could be reformed to (a) increase the retirement age, (b) tighten the criteria for disability and survivorship pensions, and (c) bring the pension level in line with international practices to make it affordable. Third, reforms in the health sector need to (a) strengthen prevention, (b) increase hospital capacity to improve investments in physical and human resources, and (c) reform the health financing system and institutions. Finally, net lending has resulted in unplanned subsidies of more than US$370 million per year (2 percent of GDP) to the Local Government Units (LGUs). Reform should, first, increase LGU revenues, second, strengthen governance of the electricity and water distribution services, and finally, reform the intergovernmental fiscal transfers system.

v. There is also scope to further enhance revenue generation. The general PA revenues (before grants) as a share of GDP in the Palestinian territories stood at around 23 percent in 2021, which compares well to other fragile countries at the same level of development. However, more can still be done. In addition to internal efforts to widen the tax base and improve administration, there is scope for cooperation between the GoI and PA to increase revenues. For example, granting Palestinian businesses access to Area C could potentially increase the PA’s revenues by 6 percentage points of GDP, according to World Bank estimates. In addition, the Israeli civil administration, which already collects revenues from businesses operating in Area C, could transfer these funds to the PA. The PA’s share of Allenby Bridge exit fees, which according to the Paris Protocol should be transferred monthly, could be enhanced and regularized. Renegotiating down the 3 percent handling fee charged by the GoI to handle Palestinian imports is also a priority. The recent implementation of a pilot for an e-VAT system on March 9, whereby traders are granted the option to voluntarily issue transaction receipts digitally, is an important step in the right direction for cooperation on fiscal matters. However, more is needed to further develop and consolidate the pilot so that both interfaces are linked in real-time.

vi. These proposed reforms, while necessary and urgent, are not sufficient to allow the economy to reach its potential if the policy context under which the Palestinian economy operates does not improve significantly. Growth in the Palestinian territories is projected to slow to 3.7 percent in 2022, returning to the growth performance of the pre-pandemic years. Economic growth matters not only for job creation, poverty reduction, and economic development, but it is one of the main ingredients to ensure a medium-term sustainable fiscal framework. In addition, given the importance of fiscal policy as the main macroeconomic policy for the Palestinian economy, support to maintain an adequate macroeconomic framework remains fundamental. The growth and development of the Palestinian economy is constrained by Israeli restrictions. Restrictions on movement and access by the GoI, including in Area C, affect Palestinian economic growth and depress the PA’s revenue potential. External trade is controlled by Israel and subject to a range of costly non-tariff barriers that have reduced the competitiveness of Palestinian exports—one of the key potential drivers of growth—and contributed to a large external trade deficit. Israel’s movement and access restrictions on Gaza has resulted in an almost closed economy, stifling the development of the Strip. In the short term, greater efforts from the international community to provide budget support are needed to manage the transition toward a more sustainable macroeconomic framework.

vii. The PA’s fiscal situation needs to be placed on a more sustainable path, as this will eventually result in a better and more efficient allocation of resources, positively affecting social conditions which have worsened due to the pandemic. In this AHLC report, a deep analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on poverty in the West Bank and Gaza is conducted. The report shows that the pandemic had a severe impact on Palestinian livelihoods and the Palestinian economy. The effects have been aggravated by an already weak economy, which faced persistent fiscal deficits, high unemployment, rising poverty levels in Gaza, and declining levels of international support even before the pandemic. The report concludes that at the peak of the lockdown around 110,000 Palestinians entered poverty because of the pandemic. Most of those live in the West Bank, resulting in the emergence of newly poor Palestinians. Their characteristics differ significantly from the population that was poor before the pandemic in that they are more concentrated in the West Bank, are in rural areas, are more likely to have tertiary education, and are more likely to be living in female-headed households. In terms of employment, 2 in 10 previously employed main income earners lost their jobs, and income fell in more than 60 percent of Palestinian households. The report also shows that there is a broad vulnerability to food insecurity, which was a feature of the pandemic, even in relatively better-off households in the West Bank. Finally, children in the poorest households faced the biggest difficulties in accessing education during lockdowns, mainly because of a lack of internet connectivity.

viii. Understanding where the most prevalent vulnerabilities lie, and how different groups are impacted by the pandemic, helps to identify how to build more resilient lives and livelihoods for Palestinians. It is expected that in the future there will be more shocks to households, which may be the result of the next waves of a pandemic, the effects of climate change, or periods of conflict, including wars with global economic impacts such as the current Ukraine-Russian war. Systemic vulnerability will mean that each shock will meet a new group of households who become poor and food insecure, which is one the main concerns in the context of the current war in Ukraine. Consequently, to build more resilient lives and to better protect people and livelihoods, one critical element will be resuscitating economic activity to unlock the potential of a young workforce, with a focus on a more conducive environment for the private sector and entrepreneurship. In the medium to long term, policies will need to build resilience through boosting the productivity of the Palestinian economy, building a social protection system that is flexible and can target the most vulnerable, and setting up data and registration systems that are high quality and transparent. Finally, continuing to improve both the digital infrastructure and access to digital services, including the internet, remains an important contributor to resilience.

ix. The main body of the report is organized in two chapters and one supporting annex. Chapter I focuses on recent economic developments in the real, fiscal, and banking sectors while providing a near-term outlook that highlights critical challenges facing the Palestinian economy, in particular, the required fiscal reform. Chapter II outlines some of the key areas in which Palestinian lives have been impacted by the pandemic and its associated restrictions. It begins by describing the impact on money-metric poverty before taking a broader lens to focus on job losses, food insecurity, and access to education. It presents recommendations on how to use the crisis to address systemic vulnerabilities and help to build more resilient lives and livelihoods for Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza.