Director of the Jordan Branch of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center visits UNRWA Installations in Amman New Camp

Today, the Director of the Jordan branch of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Mr. Saud Abdulaziz Alhuzaim and a delegation from KSrelief, visited Amman New Camp locally known as Wihdat camp, Jordan.

He was received by the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Ms. Marta Lorenzo, UNRWA South Amman Area Officer, Mr. Nidal Ahmed and a cohort of UNRWA staff. A meeting was held to discuss topics related to UNRWA programmes and challenges currently facing the Agency.

Mr. Saud was briefed on the situation of Palestine refugees in Jordan, specifically about the vulnerabilities faced by Ex-Gazans and Palestine refugees from Syria, as well as recent developments on UNRWA operations across the region.

The meeting was followed by visiting a school and health centre run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the camp. During the tour of the the Amman New Camp Health Centre, the delegation witnessed the Agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand and were briefed on how the Agency’s health programme ensures service continuity and abides by health protective measures through investment in digitization.

Mr. Saud Alhuzaim confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, is a pioneer in humanitarian work in all its fields, and it is currently present in 70 countries around the world to provide its support and assistance. He stressed that the Kingdom is keen to harness its capabilities and resources to serve humanitarian issues. At the forefront of this, is its dedication to support the Palestinian cause in various fields, including the historical cooperation relationship with UNRWA, the continuous support for its services and appreciation of its role towards supporting Palestinian refugees.

The Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Ms. Marta Lorenzo emphasized: “I was delighted to have our partners from King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center visiting Wihdat camp today, the second most populous Palestine refugee camp in Jordan. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the partnership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with UNRWA and their continuous support and solidarity with Palestine refugees, and to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for their generous contributions to UNRWA in Gaza and Lebanon where their support ensured uninterrupted health services to Palestine refugees.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the top donors to UNRWA, having contributed over US$ 1 billion since the start of its partnership with the Agency.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 with a mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees in the Agency’s area of operations, namely the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. Thousands of Palestine refugees who lost both their homes and livelihood because of the 1948 conflict have remained displaced and in need of significant support for over seventy years. UNRWA helps them achieve their full potential in human development through quality services it provides in education, health care, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions.