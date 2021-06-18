Devastating aftermath of Israel-Gaza escalation

Civilians try to rebuild lives and livelihoods after Israel-Gaza escalation.

People in Gaza and Israel have been deeply affected by the latest escalation. With every round of fighting, they are left worse off, with livelihoods and homes ruined once more.

The psychological impact of the cycles of fear and destruction on both sides of the Gaza fence reverberates for years among children and adults alike.

A whole generation has grown up knowing nothing but closed borders and repeated series of hostilities. Those under 18 have lived through four military operations and countless escalations. They need a glimmer of hope, a future to look forward to.

The ICRC is bringing in medical supplies to support an already-fragile health system under duress, which is also simultaneously coping with the spread of COVID-19. We are also assisting families who have lost homes and access to water and electricity. We are focused on long-term needs like rebuilding infrastructure and crucial mental health support.

It is time for us to step up our response substantially.

There is no time to lose - It will take years to rebuild and even longer to rebuild fractured lives. For those, who witnessed the attacks or lost their loved ones the grief remains. There is a lot of work to be done to give them the support they need now.