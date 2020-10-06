Deterioration in the mental health situation in the Gaza Strip

Suicide increasing particularly among youth

This article was contributed by the Protection Cluster

A disturbing number of suicides in recent months has highlighted a growing public health issue in the occupied Palestine territory (oPt), particularly in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of 2020, 24 people,[1] including four women and five children, have reportedly taken their lives, compared to 22 reported suicides in all of 2019. These figures probably do not convey the full extent of the problem in the oPt, where suicide is shrouded in social stigma, ‘shame’ and ‘sinfulness’, as well as potential legal ramifications.[2] The is a clear shortage in reliable documentation of cases, with suicides often being misclassified as ‘accidents’. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), for every adult who dies by suicide, there may be more than 20 others who attempt the act.[3]

The reported suicide of S.A in July 2020 raised the attention on the situation that many young people face in Gaza. S.A, a 23 year-old man, university graduate and activist who founded the We Want to Live movement,[4] reportedly took his life due to frustration about his future and extreme financial hardship. Subsequently, three other Palestinians in Gaza reportedly killed themselves, and three others attempted suicide within 24 hours of his death.

Read more on OCHA OPT