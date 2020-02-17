Demystifying the UNRWA approach to curriculum (Jan 2020) [EN/AR]

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) operates an educational system for over 530,000 girls and boys at its 709 schools in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. The Agency provides students with a quality education, the centrepiece of which is the commitment of UNRWA to the delivery of an education in its schools that is consistent with the values and principles of the United Nations (UN) and promotes human rights, tolerance, equality and non-discrimination of race, gender, language and religion in line with the broader UN development goals.