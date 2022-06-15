Delayed, denied and deprived: The collective punishment of Palestinian patients in Gaza in the context of Israel’s 15-year blockade

Introduction

In June 2007, Israel intensified its closure and blockade regime over Gaza. The past fifteen years have been characterised by suffocating restrictions on the movement of people and goods, repeated military attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and other discriminatory and fragmentary policies and practices. In defiance of international law and in full sight of the international community, Israel has imposed collective punishment on Gaza’s two million inhabitants, precipitating a human-made humanitarian catastrophe that continues to deteriorate year-on-year. Israel’s draconian, stifling closure of Gaza serves to deny inhabitants their fundamental, inalienable rights as part of an entrenched system of oppression, domination and discrimination against the Palestinian people. A plurality of Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights organisations and, recently, the UN Special Rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, have concluded that this system constitutes a regime of apartheid.

The right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, like other economic, social and cultural rights, has become unreachable to many Palestinians living in Gaza as a result of deteriorating socioeconomic conditions and key underlying determinants of health. This is manifested in the soaring poverty rate which, according to the World Bank, has reached 59 percent, adversely impacting the living conditions of around two million Palestinians in Gaza.

In particular, economic deterioration – compounded by reductions of international humanitarian funding and relief action – has contributed to the decline in the labour force participation rate. Unemployment and food insecurity are 47 percent and 64 percent respectively, with approximately 80 percent of the population in Gaza dependent on international aid.

Lack of access to adequate housing is another challenge to health in Gaza, resulting from Israel’s deliberate attacks on residential buildings during military escalations, paired with increasing demand due to population growth. Housing construction has slowed dramatically in tandem with Israel’s restrictions on the entry of construction material. Severe shortages in electricity supply, drinking water access, and sewage treatment capacity all exacerbate Gaza’s escalating humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Gaza’s overburdened healthcare system, notably as it coincides with Israel’s barriers to safe and equitable access to vaccines; a lack of qualified, specialist medical personnel; and persistent shortages of essential medicines and disposables. At the end of 2021, 40 percent of essential drugs and 19 percent of medical disposables were reportedly at ‘zero stock’, meaning less than one month’s supply available at Gaza’s Central Drug Store.

Gaza’s health system, already fragile due to Israel’s closure restrictions, was further degraded during Israel’s May 2021 military offensive. Lack of respect for the protection of healthcare, in the form of attacks on facilities and personnel and stringent movement restrictions, severely compromised access to health services both within and outside Gaza.

The closure policy and related restrictions on healthcare derive from a broader system of discrimination that is imposed collectively on Palestinians on the basis of nationality and ethnicity, and serve to fragment the Palestinian people and the services available to them, such as healthcare. This system presents a fundamental challenge to Palestinians’ rights to health and dignity in Gaza and inhibits the delivery and development of the healthcare system of sufficient availability, accessibility, acceptability and quality to meet the population’s needs. In its 2021 report concluding that Israel is imposing apartheid against Palestinians, Al Mezan described the impact on the right to health of Palestinians in Gaza as one of the manifestations of this regime.

This report presents an overview of the right to health in Gaza after 15 years of blockade and closure, and one year on from its devastating offensive in May 2021, with a focus on the impacts of Israel’s movement restrictions on patients.