08 Oct 2019

A day in the life of a volunteer paramedic in Gaza

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original

By: Mohammed Mansour

First responders play a crucial role providing lifesaving assistance to people injured in Gaza border violence, often at great personal risk. In this photo story, Gaza-based photographer Mohammed Mansour draws an intimate portrait of a Palestine Red Crescent Society paramedic who is also his close friend. Mohammed’s story features dramatic shots of the paramedic evacuating the injured from the border, making his way through smoke and tear gas to a makeshift field hospital.

What gives it its power and depth, however, are quiet behind the scenes moments showing that people committing heroic acts remain vulnerable and human. Saying goodbye to the family, falling asleep in the back seat of an ambulance from exhaustion or sharing a moment of camaraderie sitting around a fire draw an honest and tender portrait of the life of a man who volunteers his time to do humanitarian work.

View the photo-story on ICRC

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.