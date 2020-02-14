Database of all business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank (A/HRC/43/71)
Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
Summary
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has prepared the present report pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 31/36 on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.
I. Introduction
A. Background
The present report is submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to resolution 31/36, on “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan”, adopted by the Council on 24 March 2016.
In paragraph 17 of resolution 31/36, the Council requested production of a database of all business enterprises involved in certain specified activities related to the Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, to be updated annually, and to transmit the data therein in the form of a report to the Council.
OHCHR presented a previous report on the matter at the thirty-seventh session of the Human Rights Council, on 20 March 2018 (A/HRC/37/39). That report set out methodology used to discharge the mandate of the Council.
In its previous report, OHCHR noted that it had reviewed information on a total of 321 business enterprises following transmittal of notes verbales to States, an open invitation for submissions and its own research. Following review, a total of 206 business enterprises were assessed at that time for further consideration.
Paragraph 26 of that report stated that “[o]nce OHCHR has been in contact with all 206 companies, and subject to determinations of their responses and non-responses, OHCHR expects to provide the names of the companies engaged in listed activities in a future update. Before the determinations on the companies are made public, OHCHR will notify the companies concerned.”