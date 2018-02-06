Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General (5 February 2018)

(excerpt)

Palestine

The Secretary‑General spoke at the meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People earlier today. He told Committee members that, although he would like to see a Palestinian State and an Israeli State, both with a capital in Jerusalem, we must face today’s difficult reality. He said that decades of convergence and global consensus could be eroding, making effective concerted action more difficult to achieve, at a time when it is more important than ever.

The Secretary‑General warned that the ongoing settlement construction and expansion is a major obstacle to peace and it must be halted and reversed. He added that violence and incitement continue to fuel a climate of fear and mistrust.

He added that he was extremely concerned that the latest shortfall in UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) funding will gravely impair the agency’s ability to deliver on its mandate and to preserve critical services such as education and health care for Palestine Refugees. He reiterated that there is no Plan B. A two‑State solution is the only way to achieve the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and secure a sustainable solution to the conflict. His remarks are available online.

Syria

Izumi Nakamitsu, the Under‑Secretary‑General for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council in a briefing this morning that the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) fact‑finding mission continues to look into all allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the majority of which involve the use of toxic chemicals such as chlorine, in areas not under the control of the Government. The fact‑finding mission expects to submit a report on these allegations very soon.

In addition, she said, another fact‑finding mission team has been looking into allegations of the use of chemical weapons brought to the attention of OPCW by the Government of Syria. At the time of the Council’s last briefing, a team was in Damascus, at the invitation of the Government, to look into several of these allegations. She said that, should the teams conclude that there has been the use, or likely use, of chemical weapons in any of these alleged incidents, our obligation to enact a meaningful response will be further intensified. Ms. Nakamitsu expressed the hope that such a response will favour unity and not impunity.

I had received a bit earlier today a question about a gift that the Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, received in Vienna a few weeks back from Ambassador Bashar al-Ja’afari. I can confirm that, as per applicable UN rules and regulation, the replica of the old peace treaty offered by Ambassador Ja’afari to Mr. de Mistura on 25 January in Vienna was registered as soon as the team came back from Vienna — it was registered in the UN Office at Geneva gift registry under the number 442. It was handed over to relevant colleagues in the Property Management office of the UN Office at Geneva. The Ethics Office was also duly informed.

Yemen

Our humanitarian colleagues say that escalating conflict in Taizz and Hodeidah in Yemen since December 2017 has displaced nearly 47,000 people to Aden and other Governorates in the south. The situation in Aden is reported as calm, with schools, ports and airports operating as normal. Humanitarian activities are also resuming. Although food, fuel and medical imports are flowing again through all ports, the blockade in the weeks leading up to 20 December [2017] has had a severe impact on Yemeni families and businesses. Food prices during the blockade rose 47 per cent above average, compared to before the conflict escalated in March 2015.

Iraq

Civilian returns to Iraq’s newly accessible areas continue to increase since the conclusion of major [counter‑Daesh military] operations late last year. Across the country, 3.2 million previously displaced people have returned to their home areas. In January, this number surpassed the number of people displaced in Iraq — which is currently 2.6 million people — for the first time since the start of the crisis in December 2013. Returns have primarily been to Anbar, Ninewa and Salah al‑Din Governorates, which account for 82 per cent of the total returns, and 86 per cent of the remaining internally displaced people.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

From the Congo, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kim Bolduc, concluded her first mission to the Kasai region and Tanganyika Province. She witnessed first‑hand the humanitarian needs in these two areas that are among the most affected by internal displacement in the country. She stressed the need for authorities to ensure that organizations are able to work in accordance with humanitarian principles. She also called for greater collaboration between Congolese authorities and humanitarians.

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for the country, which was launched in January, is seeking $1.68 billion to help 10.5 million people. That is double the amount requested in 2017.

The Gambia

In the Gambia, the Secretary‑General’s Youth Envoy, Jayathma Wickramanayake, spoke at the International Forum on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). She said this harmful practice deprives women of their human rights and derails millions of girls from achieving their full potential. She also called on all stakeholders for the effective implementation of the [end of] FGM laws and praised the youth‑led movement in the Gambia to end this practice.

[She said:] “Wherever I go, I have learned, one can always count on young people to stand up for what is right, to fight against injustice and to push us all to create a world that is better and more equal for all.”