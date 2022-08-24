CVA basic indicators for WB CWG partners

Purpose of the document

This document provides WB CWG partners with guidance on the relevance and adoption of three indicators recommended in all Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) programmes implemented.

The WB CWG, established in March 2022, included the enhancement and standardization of monitoring tools within its Workplan. This document was developed by a dedicated “Monitoring group” (AAH, ACTED, PUI) and represents the first step towards improved harmonization within the CVA community in West Bank.

The three indicators included in this guidance were selected by the Monitoring group and presented to the WB CWG. The proposal draws heavily on existing tools and guidelines, both at national and global level.