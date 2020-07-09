CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 9 July 2020

State of Palestine

In April, Israel pledged before the UN not to demolish homes for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis and associated isolation guidelines. Despite a spike in COVID-19 case numbers in the West Bank (exceeding 5,000), in June alone 30 Palestinian homes were destroyed, equal to the total number of demolitions across January-May. The demolitions resulted in 100 Palestinians displaced in the West Bank, including 53 minors. In East Jerusalem, 13 homes were demolished in June, leaving 51 people, including 31 minors, homeless and displaced. Additionally, 33 non-residential structures were demolished in the West Bank and three in East Jerusalem. There is no information available on the location or shelter situation of these newly displaced Palestinians.

Uganda

Over 1-3 July, 3,000 refugees arrived in Uganda from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 65% of whom are children. They crossed when the Golajo and Mount Zeu border crossings in northwest Uganda were temporarily opened for two days. The arrivals were part of a group of 45,000 refugees stuck for over a month at the border, which was closed on both sides to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The refugees were fleeing conflict between militia groups in Ituri province, DRC, which broke out on 17-18 May. The newly arrived refugees are staying in quarantine at the Zeu Farm Institute for 14 days, and will then relocate to refugee settlements across the country. Immediate needs include food, sanitation, and medical assistance.

