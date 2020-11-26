CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 26 November 2020

Chad

On 24 November, rising water levels forced close to 4,000 people (3,546 from Barkalam, Liwa subprefecture; 355 from Yarom, Ngouboua subprefecture) to flee their homes. They are staying in the Djourougafi and Ngolio displacement sites in Liwa subprefecture. These displacement sites have been hosting IDPs since August 2020. Needs for food, NFI, water, and cash-based assistance are reported. According to local authorities, rising water levels are putting more than 87,000 people (over 15,000 households), both host communities and IDPs, at risk in Baga-Sola, Ngouboua and Liwa subprefectures (Fouli department). The 2020 rainy season in Chad has been marked by record- breaking rainfall and extensive flooding.

Somalia

Cyclone Gati made landfall in Puntland state, Somalia on 22 November. Eight people have died and at least 42,000 have been displaced, mostly in the towns of Bossaso, Xaafuun, and Hurdiya. Details on their shelter situation are not available. 180,000 people have been affected overall. Of these, 66,000 are in immediate need of livelihood assistance. Roads are damaged and at least 40,000 houses are damaged or destroyed. Gati is the strongest storm to hit Somalia – a Category 3 at its peak – since satellite tracing began 50 years ago. Given the unprecedented strength of the storm, Puntland residents were not prepared for its impact. Heavy rains continue in the Bari region and will likely result in further damage in the coming days.

State of Palestine

Recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Gaza is overstretching the weak health system and limiting access to healthcare for COVID-19 patients. At 23 November, a cumulative total of 15,000 cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths have been reported. More than 99% of these cases were reported since August. Daily case numbers have been on an upward trend through November, with more than 10,000 cases reported so far this month. Gaza’s 500 hospital beds are not enough for the population (est. 2 million). Hospitals lack oxygen-generating machines, ventilators, protective gear, and hygiene materials. Entry restrictions continue to limit availability of medical supplies. Public healthcare remains underfunded, with weak infrastructure and insufficient medicine stocks, while private clinics are too expensive for most Gazans. The lack of adequate WASH infrastructure in Gaza means many residents cannot implement basic safety measures against COVID-19, such as hand hygiene.

