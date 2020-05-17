COVID-19 weekly update, 4 - 10 May 2020

Highlights

The UNRWA Health Department is leading on the Agency’s COVID-19 response and issues a one-page daily sitrep with the latest epidemiological figures.

All 709 UNRWA schools, eight vocational/educational training centres and two ESF (Education Science Faculties) remain closed (in line with host government decisions) affecting 533,342 school students, 8,270 VTC trainees and 1,840 university students. To ensure the continuation of students’ access to quality, inclusive and equitable education, the longstanding UNRWA Education in Emergency (EiE) programme has been reconceptualised in order to better respond to the challenging COVID-19 context.

Jordan Curfew since 17 March extended until end of Ramadan. Movement restrictions are partially eased and some business sectors resumed with minimal capacities. All borders/ports (air, land, sea) remain closed.

West Bank State of Emergency extended until 5 June. Restrictions on business opening hours remain – shops must close by 7 p.m.

Gaza Israeli-controlled Erez crossing and Egyptian-controlled Rafah Terminal closed. Controlled entry at Rafah is being facilitated for limited numbers of Gaza ID holders who must then enter 21 days’ quarantine.

Syria Curfew from 7.30 p.m. to 6 a.m. during Ramadan. All borders remain closed.

Lebanon General closure and curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some essential services exempted. The government has agreed to a five-phase plan to relax the lockdown measures.

UNRWA representative officies Brussels will continue teleworking measures until 18 May; Cairo and Washington DC until 30 May; New York until 31 May.