COVID-19 weekly update, 25 May – 7 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The COVID-19 Weekly Update has now moved to a fortnightly schedule for June.

The UNRWA Health Department’s COVID-19 100 Days Report, which summarizes the Agency’s health response to the pandemic, is now available. The health system has shown flexibility and resilience in its response to the crisis at all levels and has been adapted to different circumstances in the five Fields of operation to continue to provide essential health services to Palestine refugee communities.

The Health Department is leading on the Agency’s COVID-19 response and issues a one-page daily sitrep with the latest epidemiological figures.

All 709 UNRWA schools, with the exception of partial reopening for Grade 9 students in Syria, eight vocational/educational training centres and two ESF (Education Science Faculties) remain closed (in line with Host Government decisions) affecting 533,342 school students, 8,270 VTC trainees and 1,840 university students. To ensure the continuation of students’ access to quality, inclusive, and equitable education, the longstanding UNRWA Education in Emergency (EiE) programme has been reconceptualized in order to better respond to the challenging COVID-19 context.

Jordan Curfew, in place since 17 March, has been modified (12 midnight to 6 a.m.) but extended until further notice. Movement restrictions have been eased and many business sectors have resumed limited work. Mosques, churches and hospitality services were opened on 6 June. Schools, universities and colleges, cultural centres, wedding halls, public parks and other public facilities remain closed. All borders/ports (air, land, sea) remain closed.

West Bank State of Emergency extended until 4 July. Access restrictions have been eased. West Bank ID holders with valid international organization (Arbel) permits are permitted to enter Jerusalem/Israel. International staff are permitted to enter the West Bank without prior coordination, however staff holding Jerusalem IDs still require prior coordination to enter areas A&B.

Gaza Israeli-controlled Erez crossing and Egyptian-controlled Rafah Terminal remain closed. Controlled entry is being facilitated for limited numbers of Gaza ID holders who must then enter 21 days’ quarantine. Gaza Field Office (GFO) has started a limited return to office modality with a 20 percent ceiling on staff and taking all hygiene precautions.

Syria As of 26 May, the daily curfew has been lifted, as has the travel ban between and within governorates. Public and private transportation services have resumed. Universities and institutions reopened on 31 May. All borders remain closed.

Lebanon General closure and curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some essential services exempted, has been extended until at least 5 July. The Lebanon Field Office (LFO) has initiated a 30 percent occupancy return-to-office schedule on 1 June.

UNRWA Representative Offices Brussels will continue teleworking measures until 8 June; Washington DC and New York until 30 June.