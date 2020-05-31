COVID-19 weekly update, 18 - 24 May 2020

Highlights

The UNRWA Health Department is leading on the Agency’s COVID-19 response and issues a one-page daily sitrep with the latest epidemiological figures here.

All 709 UNRWA schools, eight vocational/educational training centres and two ESF (Education Science Faculties) remain closed (in line with Host Government decisions) affecting 533,342 school students, 8,270 VTC trainees and 1,840 university students. To ensure the continuation of students’ access to quality, inclusive, and equitable education, the longstanding UNRWA Education in Emergency (EiE) programme has been reconceptualized in order to better respond to the challenging COVID-19 context.

jordan Curfew since 17 March extended until further notice. Movement restrictions are partially eased and some business sectors resumed with minimal capacities. All borders/ ports (air, land, sea) remain closed.

west bank State of Emergency extended until 5 June. New easing of restrictions introduced but movement between West Bank and Israel remains restricted without prior coordination.

gaza Israeli-controlled Erez crossing and Egyptian-controlled Rafah Terminal are closed. Specified days for controlled entry at Rafah are being facilitated for limited numbers of Gaza ID holders who must then enter a 21 day quarantine.

syria Curfew from 7.30 p.m. to 6 a.m. All borders remain closed. lebanon General closure and curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some essential services exempted. The government has agreed to a five-phase plan to relax the lockdown measures.

unrwa representative offices Brussels will continue teleworking measures until 8 June; Washington D.C. and New York until 30 June.