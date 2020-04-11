oPt + 3 more
COVID-19 Sitrep: Weekly update from Programme departments 4 April – 10 April 2020
Education Programme
1. Impact of current situation on programme delivery
All UNRWA school installations remain closed, in line with the decisions of the Host countries, affecting 533,000 UNRWA school students and 8,000 young people in the VTCs, ESF and FESA.
Work has begun about studying the accessibility of students to technology needs and on supporting Fields in monitoring and evaluating access and use of self-learning tools by students, and engagement of teachers and parents. Work also started with regards to harmonizing such M&E tools.
2. Response/Mitigation measures
A sense of common purpose in moving forward on the EiE response continues to be strengthened through meetings/structures, such as:
The HQ Education in Emergencies COVID 19 Task Force that continues to support Fields with regards to four key EiE areas, reinterpreted for the COVID crisis: Self Learning, Psychosocial Support, Safety and Security – Health and Hygiene issues, TVET, and Monitoring and Evaluation.
Regular meetings with the individual Field Office education team on key thematic areas including self-learning material, PSS, TVET, safety and hygiene issues, and monitoring and evaluation.
Weekly Chiefs’ meetings that facilitate discussions on current status, feedback on the work of the Task Force, and critical thinking around ways forward.