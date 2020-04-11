oPt + 3 more

COVID-19 Sitrep: Weekly update from Programme departments 4 April – 10 April 2020

Education Programme

1. Impact of current situation on programme delivery

  • All UNRWA school installations remain closed, in line with the decisions of the Host countries, affecting 533,000 UNRWA school students and 8,000 young people in the VTCs, ESF and FESA.

  • Work has begun about studying the accessibility of students to technology needs and on supporting Fields in monitoring and evaluating access and use of self-learning tools by students, and engagement of teachers and parents. Work also started with regards to harmonizing such M&E tools.

2. Response/Mitigation measures

A sense of common purpose in moving forward on the EiE response continues to be strengthened through meetings/structures, such as:

  • The HQ Education in Emergencies COVID 19 Task Force that continues to support Fields with regards to four key EiE areas, reinterpreted for the COVID crisis: Self Learning, Psychosocial Support, Safety and Security – Health and Hygiene issues, TVET, and Monitoring and Evaluation.

  • Regular meetings with the individual Field Office education team on key thematic areas including self-learning material, PSS, TVET, safety and hygiene issues, and monitoring and evaluation.

  • Weekly Chiefs’ meetings that facilitate discussions on current status, feedback on the work of the Task Force, and critical thinking around ways forward.

