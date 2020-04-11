COVID-19 Sitrep: Weekly update from Programme departments 4 April – 10 April 2020

All UNRWA school installations remain closed, in line with the decisions of the Host countries, affecting 533,000 UNRWA school students and 8,000 young people in the VTCs, ESF and FESA.

Work has begun about studying the accessibility of students to technology needs and on supporting Fields in monitoring and evaluating access and use of self-learning tools by students, and engagement of teachers and parents. Work also started with regards to harmonizing such M&E tools.