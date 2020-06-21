COVID-19: A New Challenge Overcome by PRCS

COVID-19 constituted a new type of challenge for PRCS, a National Society well versed in responding to crises and disasters. It brough with it difficulties never before experienced by PRCS, but the Society proved itself capable of carrying out its mission to the fullest.

Ibrahim Al Ghouleh, Head of PRCS Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the West Bank, said the Society started preparing for the pandemic quite early on. It did so in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH), who both provided training to PRCS staff on the Coronavirus, its transmission and prevention. “We built on this training and disseminated its content to staff as the virus spread in nearby countries. We learned from those countries’ experiences and focused on the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as protective clothing, goggles, gowns, masks and even face shields”, Al Ghouleh said.

75 PRCS ambulances in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip were also equipped to handle COVID-19 patients, including by ensuring complete separation between the patients compartment and the driver’s cabin. Protocols for dealing with COVID-19 patients were adopted, including guidelines for receiving Coronavirus-related calls and for transporting patients to quarantine and treatment centers such as the Hugo Chavez Hospital in TurmusAyya (North of Ramallah).

“There was some confusion at first but the outbreak was brought under control as we gained experience in the field. We worked closely alongside partners such as the General Directorate of Preventive Medicine, MoH and Military Medical Services with whom we signed an Agreement on the transportation of COVID-19 patients", Al Ghouleh said.

“Dealing with the pandemic created an additional burden for PRCS with approximately 20% of our capacities dedicated to responding to it. Moreover, ambulance and equipment disinfection facilities were set up outside EMS centers to ensure the disinfection of staff, equipment and ambulances. At the same time, we continued to offer other services, including EMS and the transportation of all patients to hospital”, Al Ghouleh added.

Dealing with Covid- 19 patients has been an exceptional and complex experience for the PRCS teams particularly the EMS teams.

Al Ghouleh explained: “even though our teams are used to working in difficult and complex contexts such as Israeli incursions and wars on the Gaza Strip, the Coronavirus posed a different type of challenge because it is an invisible and dangerous enemy. This fact led to great confusion, fear and pressure on medical teams and patients alike. Things became easier and clearer with time and our teams got used to applying guidelines and carrying out tasks efficiently”.

Al Ghouleh concluded: “We learned a lot from this pandemic: we now have enough stocks of PPE and other equipment to last us for six months in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. All in all, we are better prepared for future health threats posed by this pandemic.”