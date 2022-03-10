COVID-19 Monthly Situation Report (February 2022)

Overview

Transmission of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant continued across the occupied Palestine territory (oPt). The 4th and 5th waves of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, respectively, started in January and peaked in early February.

Overall, oPt reported a significantly higher number of cases during the peak in February, compared to all previous waves. However, the spike in cases showed a fast decline mid-February onward across oPt. This could be associated with a significant drop in testing observed in the Gaza Strip and West Bank around the same time.