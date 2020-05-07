COVID-19: Gendered Impacts of the Pandemic in Palestine and Implications for Policy and Programming - Findings of a Rapid Gender Analysis of COVID-19 in Palestine (April 2020)

INTRODUCTION

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared respiratory viral infection COVID-19 a pandemic. As of 26 April, there were 495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the occupied Palestinian territory – 325 in the West Bank, 153 in East Jerusalem and 17 in Gaza (83 have recovered in the West Bank and 22 in East Jerusalem; and two have died in the West Bank and two in East Jerusalem). Initially, cases were observed in the Bethlehem governorate, then appeared in most other areas of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. During this same period, 27,800 were tested, 12,880 were under house quarantine and 1,750 were quarantined in isolation under the immediate supervision of the Ministry of Health (MoH). According to MoH in Gaza, as of 25 April 2020, a total of 1,971 people are staying at quarantine facilities in Gaza; 57.2 per cent (1,123) are males and 42.8 per cent (848) are females.

**COVID-19 Sex and Age Distribution*

According to MoH records, at the time of writing this paper (26 April 2020) there were 221 infected males (64.6 per cent) and 121 infected females (35.4 per cent) in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.4 17 per cent of those infected were children - boys and girls under 18; 63 per cent between the ages of 18 and 50; and 20 per cent were older than 50 years of age.

Distribution of Infected Cases by Sex and Age

As stated in the IASC Policy on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls in Humanitarian Action, “crises do not affect everyone equally: gender and other aspects of social identity related to age, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, caste, ethnic and religious affiliation, economic and migration status are drivers of inequality and interact to determine the capacities and vulnerabilities of women, girls, men and boys. Women and girls are severely constrained by gender inequalities and by differences in power, privilege and opportunity5 .” In the oPt, in addition to socio-economic and cultural factors, the protracted occupation and the intra-Palestinian factional strife create additional layers of potential discrimination.6 These elements need to be considered as part of both a short- and long-term response.

This Rapid Gender Analysis was conducted in order to: increase the availability of data and analysis on the gendered impact of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on the affected population in the West Bank and Gaza to inform the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) preparedness efforts, rapid sectoral and multi-sectoral response, knowledge production and advocacy efforts. Some of the questions that were tackled include: