COVID-19 Cases in the Gaza Strip - Weekly epidemiological bulletin from (28/03 to 03/04 2021) and (04/04 to 10/04 2021)

• Increase in total number of conducted tests to 30,525 between 4-10 April from 24,973 between 28 March-3 April 2021. The total number currently includes the results of COVID-19 antigen rapid test besides SARS-COV2-PCR test (Figure 1).

• Increase in number of newly reported COVID-19 cases to 11,088 between 4-10 April from 7,508 between 28 March-3 April 2021 (Figure 1).

• Increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases and incidence per 100,000 along all five Gaza Strip districts as (Figures 2 and 3)