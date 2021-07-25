COVID-19 Cases in the Gaza Strip - Weekly epidemiological bulletin from (10/05 TO 23/05 2021) AND (24/05 TO 06/06 2021)

• Increase in total number of conducted tests (both COVID-19 Antigen Rapid test and SARS-COV2-PCR test) to 14,438 between 24 May-6 June from 6,798 between 10-23 May 2021.

• Increase in number of newly reported COVID-19 cases to 3,808 between 24 May-6 June from 2,123 between 10-23 May 2021 (Figure 1).

• Increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases and incidence per 100,000 along all five Gaza Strip districts (Figure 2 and 3).