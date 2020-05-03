Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 27: occupied Palestinian territory, 3 May 2020 (epidemiological week 10)

Highlights

WHO continues to support MOH to procure and deliver essential medical supplies, including lab testing kits and lab consumables to Gaza Strip

A total of 520 COVID-19 cases in oPt: 503 in West Bank (including 167 in East Jerusalem) and 17 in Gaza Strip

WHO Preparedness, readiness and response

WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).

Surveillance

The total number of cases in oPt is 520, including 503 cases in the West Bank and 17 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are from East Jerusalem (167), Jerusalem Governorate (140), followed by Ramallah (77), Bethlehem (59) and Hebron (41). In the Gaza Strip, all confirmed cases are from Gaza City. A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases

To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 103 cases have recovered: 91 in West Bank, including 26 in East Jerusalem) and 12 in Gaza and four people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.76%