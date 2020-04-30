Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 26: occupied Palestinian territory, 30 April 2020 (epidemiological week 9)

Highlights

A total of 507 COVID-19 cases in oPt including 490 in West Bank (including 163 in East Jerusalem) and 17 in Gaza Strip ​

WHO delivered 46,000 personal protective equipment items and lab testing kits to local health authorities

WHO Preparedness, readiness and response WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).

Surveillance

The total number of cases in oPt is 507, including 490 cases in the West Bank and 17 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are from East Jerusalem (163), Jerusalem Governorate (140), followed by Ramallah (68), Bethlehem (59) and Hebron (41). In the Gaza Strip, all confirmed cases are from Gaza City. A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases

To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 94 cases have recovered (84 in West Bank, including 24 in East Jerusalem and 10 in Gaza) and four people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.78%

About two-thirds (65%) of all confirmed cases are male (226 cases) and about 82% of all cases (282 cases) are below the age of 50 years in the oPt excluding East Jerusalem.