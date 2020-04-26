oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 25: occupied Palestinian territory, 26 April 2020 (epidemiological week 9)
Highlights
A total of 342 COVID-19 cases in oPt including 325 in West Bank and 17 in Gaza Strip
A total of 153 cases and two deaths have been confirmed in East Jerusalem by the Palestinian Authority's MoH
The Inter-Agency COVID-19 response Plan was updated and released by the HCT
WHO delivers lab testing kits and essential medical supplies to Gaza Strip
WHO Preparedness, readiness and response
WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt).
Coordination Planning and Monitoring
- On 25 April 2020, the Humanitarian Country Team released the Revised inter-agency COVID-19 Response Plan. Humanitarian partners in oPt, including UN agencies, UNRWA and civil society organisations estimate that US $41.9 million would be needed until end of June 2020, including $19.1 million for health and nutrition. The plan addresses immediate needs in support of the Palestinian Authority’s COVID-19 Response Plan.
Surveillance
The total number of cases in oPt is 342, including 325 cases in the West Bank and 17 in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, most cases are from Jerusalem Governorate (139), followed by Ramallah (68), Bethlehem (58) and Hebron (41). In the Gaza Strip, all confirmed cases are from Gaza City. A total of 11 health workers are among those confirmed cases
To-date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 83 cases have recovered (73 in West Bank and 10 in Gaza) and two people have died in the oPt: case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.58%
About two-thirds (65%) of all confirmed cases are male (225 cases) and about 81% of all cases (280 cases) are below the age of 50 years.