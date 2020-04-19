oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 23: occupied Palestinian territory, 19 April 2020 (epidemiological week 8)

Highlights

  • 313 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in the West Bank and 13 in Gaza - No cases reported in Gaza since 6 April 2020

  • 111 cases and one death have been confirmed in East Jerusalem (see feature section)

  • WHO released public health guidance for social and religious practices and gatherings during Ramadan in Arabic and English (see feature section)

  • Health cluster meeting dedicated to COVID-19 response occurred on 15 April 2020

