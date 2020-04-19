oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 23: occupied Palestinian territory, 19 April 2020 (epidemiological week 8)
Attachments
Highlights
313 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in the West Bank and 13 in Gaza - No cases reported in Gaza since 6 April 2020
111 cases and one death have been confirmed in East Jerusalem (see feature section)
WHO released public health guidance for social and religious practices and gatherings during Ramadan in Arabic and English (see feature section)
Health cluster meeting dedicated to COVID-19 response occurred on 15 April 2020