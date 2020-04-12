oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 21: occupied Palestinian territory, 12 April 2020 (epidemiological week 7)
Highlights
- Second death reported from COVID-19 in West Bank
- The number of recovered patients has increased to 57
- Today (April 12) WHO delivered testing kits and supported the transfer of a PCR machine procured in Jordan to enhance testing capacity for COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip
- Health authorities in Gaza continue to appeal for support to procure additional lab test kits
- WHO has supported local health authorities in the Gaza Strip to conduct a simulation-based training exercise to help build the capacity to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.