oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 21: occupied Palestinian territory, 12 April 2020 (epidemiological week 7)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Second death reported from COVID-19 in West Bank
  • The number of recovered patients has increased to 57
  • Today (April 12) WHO delivered testing kits and supported the transfer of a PCR machine procured in Jordan to enhance testing capacity for COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip
  • Health authorities in Gaza continue to appeal for support to procure additional lab test kits
  • WHO has supported local health authorities in the Gaza Strip to conduct a simulation-based training exercise to help build the capacity to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Content