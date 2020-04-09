oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 20: occupied Palestinian territory, 9 April 2020 (epidemiological week 6)
Attachments
Highlights
- In the Gaza Strip, health authorities are urgently appealing for support to procure more lab testing kits, reporting supplies have run out
- WHO has procured additional test kits, to be delivered from abroad and to be distributed to supply the Gaza Strip and the West Bank upon arrival
- This week, WHO delivered the following items to local health authorities in the Gaza Strip: 14 patient monitors and 9 electrocardiography (ECG) machines; Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and hand sanitizers to benefit an estimated 2,500 health workers; five types of medications for case management of COVID-19 cases
- In East Jerusalem, WHO continues support the East Jerusalem Hospital Network in advocacy efforts for donor support to East Jerusalem Hospitals designated to receive