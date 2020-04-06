oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 19: occupied Palestinian territory, 5 April 2020 (epidemiological week 6)
Situation in occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt)
- There has been a substantial increase in new cases in the West Bank in the first four days of April from 1 - 5, with a total of 107 new cases, with more than 70 of newly reported cases amongst the Palestinian workers from a factory in Atarot where they were in contact with a confirmed case from Israel
- No new cases have been reported to WHO for the Gaza Strip in the same period
- The total number of cases in all oPt is 226, including 214 cases in the West Bank and 12 in Gaza
- To-date, the MoH has reported a total of 23 cases have recovered and one person had died
- Most cases do not present clinical symptoms and none are critical. All new cases are under medical observation at designated health facilities. Contact tracing was initiated for all cases
- In the Gaza Strip, health authorities are urgently appealing for more support to procure lab testing kits, reporting they will run out of supplies in two days’ time. A total of 1,301 samples have been tested and local authorities are awaiting results from a further 80 samples being tested in Israel and this will conclude testing for all those quarantined at Blu Beach Hotel who were suspected contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gaza
- Five people in Gaza Strip have recovered from COVID-19 and moved to the quarantine areas at Rafah crossing, while seven confirmed cases remain in isolation at Rafah crossing field hospital. More than 1,894 people are in one of the 27 designated quarantine facilities which include primary health facilities, schools or hotels. Those coming from crossings at Rafah or Erez have been quarantined since March 15
- WHO urges the public to obtain the latest information on COVID-19 from key sources such as MoH (dashboard) and WHO (see Twitter, Facebook and oPt website), and follow and promote the recommended basic preventive and protective measures.