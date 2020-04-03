Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Update 18: occupied Palestinian territory, 3 April 2020 (epidemiological week 5)

Situation in occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt)

On 2 April 2020, the Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases in the West Bank, on 3 April an additional 5 new cases were confirmed in the West Bank. No new cases were reported in Gaza for this period

The total number of cases in all oPt is 171, including 159 cases in the West Bank and 12 in Gaza

To-date, the MoH has reported a total of 21 cases have recovered and one person had died

Most cases do not present clinical symptoms and none are critical. All new cases are under medical observation at designated health facilities. Contact tracing was initiated for all cases

In the Gaza Strip, on 2 April an additional 194 samples were tested and found to be negative, 100 samples were tested by the Israeli Ministry of Health and 94 in Gaza. On April 3, 80 further samples will be tested and this will conclude testing for all those quarantined at Blu Beach Hotel who were suspected contacts of the 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gaza

Twelve confirmed cases are in isolation at Rafah crossing field hospital and more than 1,852 people are in one of the 27 designated quarantine facilities which include primary health facilities, schools or hotels. Those coming from crossings at Rafah or Erez have been quarantined since March 15