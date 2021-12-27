oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 85: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 23 December, 2021, Monthly issue: 19 November to 23 December 2021
Attachments
Highlights
New COVID-19 infections are registered leading to an increase in the number of cases across oPt. Gaza Strip leads by ratio of 42.1% of all active cases, while Ramallah takes the lead in number of cases in the West Bank (15.2%)
Positivity in the oPt is increasing (6.93 in West Bank and 11.3 in Gaza Strip) Rt is currently at 1.03
Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) declared on 21 December registration of 6 Omicron cases in the West Bank, no cases registered yet in Gaza. MoH also said that the necessary kits for Omicron tests are now available in the West Bank.