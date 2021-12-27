Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 85: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 23 December, 2021, Monthly issue: 19 November to 23 December 2021

Highlights

New COVID-19 infections are registered leading to an increase in the number of cases across oPt. Gaza Strip leads by ratio of 42.1% of all active cases, while Ramallah takes the lead in number of cases in the West Bank (15.2%)

Positivity in the oPt is increasing (6.93 in West Bank and 11.3 in Gaza Strip) Rt is currently at 1.03