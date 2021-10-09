oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 82: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 07 October 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - October 7 2021
Highlights
New COVID-19 infections appear to be slowing down across the oPt, although numbers are still rising in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with over three quarters of cases remaining in Gaza.
Positivity in the oPt is still high at 17.63%, due to the high positivity rate in Gaza despite the significant decrease in the West Bank. A true analysis of case numbers in Gaza remains difficult – testing needs to be substantially increased overall.