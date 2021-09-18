oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 80: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 9 September 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - September 9 2021
Highlights
Active cases of COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the oPt, with the significant majority still occurring in Gaza (60%) where deaths have trebled in one week
A dedicated vaccination drive in the Gaza Strip has seen more vaccine uptake in the last two weeks than in the entire six-month period before that when vaccinations first started
COVAX delivered yet more vaccines to oPt in the month of August: 500,000 Moderna and 100,000 Pfizer, bringing the total number of vaccines in oPt to just under three million.