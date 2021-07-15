Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 78: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 15 July 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - July 15 2021

Highlights

Active cases of COVID-19 are continuing to slightly decrease across the oPt, while Gaza still has the vast majority of cases in the oPt

More and more cases of the infectious Delta variant are emerging in the oPt. There are fears that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is around the corner

As of 15 April, 560,195 people have been vaccinated in total across the oPt: 466,522 in the West Bank, and 93,673 in Gaza. These figures represent around 11% of the total Palestinian population.