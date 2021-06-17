oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 77: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 17 June 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - June 17 2021
Highlights
- Active cases of COVID-19 are continuing to drop steadily across the oPt, with positivity testing rates showing a marked decline especially in the West Bank.
- Hospitals are benefiting as a result: just two people are on ICU ventilators in the West Bank, while in Gaza there are three.
- 100,000 doses of a new vaccine 'Sputnik-Light' are delivered to the Palestinian Authority (PA): a bilateral purchase from the Russian ‘Gamaleya' research lab, this vaccine is administered as a single dose.