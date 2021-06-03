oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 76: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 3 June 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - June 3 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Two weeks after escalations subside across the occupied Palestinian territory, COVID-19 case numbers in Gaza shoot up, largely due to the resumption in testing which had completely ceased

  • West Bank numbers continue to decline finally giving hospitals some breathing space

  • More vaccines arrive in oPt: in the last week, 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca and nearly 103,000 doses of Pfizer.

Related Content