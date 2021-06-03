oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 76: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 3 June 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - June 3 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Two weeks after escalations subside across the occupied Palestinian territory, COVID-19 case numbers in Gaza shoot up, largely due to the resumption in testing which had completely ceased
West Bank numbers continue to decline finally giving hospitals some breathing space
More vaccines arrive in oPt: in the last week, 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca and nearly 103,000 doses of Pfizer.