Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 74: occupied Palestinian territory, Issued 22 April 2021 Information for period: March 5 2020 - April 29 2021

Highlights

  • 1000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the Gaza Strip - authorities impose tighter restrictions and compulsory quarantine in designated facilities for travelers from India and Bangladesh

  • In the West Bank, infections continue to decline, but hospitals remain busy with 83% of ICU beds occupied

  • The PA MoH says that 99% of the COVID-19 virus circulating in Palestine is from the highly contagious British Variant B.1.1.7

