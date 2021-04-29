oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 74: occupied Palestinian territory, Issued 22 April 2021 Information for period: March 5 2020 - April 29 2021
Attachments
Highlights
1000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the Gaza Strip - authorities impose tighter restrictions and compulsory quarantine in designated facilities for travelers from India and Bangladesh
In the West Bank, infections continue to decline, but hospitals remain busy with 83% of ICU beds occupied
The PA MoH says that 99% of the COVID-19 virus circulating in Palestine is from the highly contagious British Variant B.1.1.7