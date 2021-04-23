oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 73: occupied Palestinian territory, Issued 22 April 2021 Information for period: March 5 2020 - April 22 2021
Attachments
Highlights
New COVID-19 infections in the Gaza Strip continue to decline slowly, but deaths are at record highs, and with a drop in testing - uncertainty prevails
In the West Bank, cases also continue to subside, but hospitals remain near full capacity with over 90% of ICU beds occupied
COVAX delivers another 72,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to the oPt: 43,200 doses go to the Nablus cold store in West Bank, while 28,800 go to Gaza Strip.