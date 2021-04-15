oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 72: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 15 April 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - April 15 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Infections in the Gaza Strip continue to increase, albeit at a slightly slower pace than a week ago. Cases now account for 64% of all active cases in the oPt
In the West Bank, infections are declining slowly, but the medical response situation remains critical
More vaccines arrive in oPt: 48,000 doses of AstraZeneca are purchased bilaterally by the PA.