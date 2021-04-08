oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 71: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 8 April 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - April 8 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Infections in the Gaza Strip double again in one week, now accounting for over half of all active cases in the oPt
In the West Bank, cases continue to decline slowly, but numbers remain high with many hospitals still at full capacity
Tighter restrictions are imposed in both areas, including full movement restrictions for vehicles in Gaza for three days and banning all outdoor gatherings.