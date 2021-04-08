oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 71: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 8 April 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - April 8 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

  • Infections in the Gaza Strip double again in one week, now accounting for over half of all active cases in the oPt

  • In the West Bank, cases continue to decline slowly, but numbers remain high with many hospitals still at full capacity

  • Tighter restrictions are imposed in both areas, including full movement restrictions for vehicles in Gaza for three days and banning all outdoor gatherings.

Related Content