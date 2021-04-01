oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 70: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 1 April 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - April 1 2021
Attachments
Highlights
More COVID-19 vaccines arrive in oPt from China, India and Qatar, bolstering recent supplies arriving through the global COVAX mechanism
Infections across the Gaza Strip are showing a worrisome upward spike, doubling over the last week
The West Bank is seeing a decline in cases but numbers are still high and many hospitals struggling at full capacity.