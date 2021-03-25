oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 69: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 25 March 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - March 25 2021

Highlights

  • The Palestinian National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign kicked off on Sunday 21 March, days after the arrival of Pfizer and AstraZeneca doses through the COVAX mechanism

  • The COVID-19 virus is showing some signs of abating in the West Bank but hospital beds and ICUs continue to be at, or near, full capacity

  • Numbers of cases in Gaza have doubled in one week

  • 29,485 people have been vaccinated in total across the oPt (as of 25 March): 13,499 in the West Bank, and 15,986 in Gaza.

