oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 69: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 25 March 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - March 25 2021
Attachments
Highlights
The Palestinian National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign kicked off on Sunday 21 March, days after the arrival of Pfizer and AstraZeneca doses through the COVAX mechanism
The COVID-19 virus is showing some signs of abating in the West Bank but hospital beds and ICUs continue to be at, or near, full capacity
Numbers of cases in Gaza have doubled in one week
29,485 people have been vaccinated in total across the oPt (as of 25 March): 13,499 in the West Bank, and 15,986 in Gaza.