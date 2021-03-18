oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 68: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 18 March 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - March 18 2021
Highlights
- The first shipment of COVAX vaccines arrive to oPt
- The national COVID-19 vaccination campaign will kick off on Sunday, 21 March
- The COVID-19 virus continues to ravage the West Bank despite only slight increases in case numbers: many hospitals are overwhelmed with 115% occupancy, while 44% of patients in intensive care units are on ventilators
- Gaza appears to be leveling off for now, with only slight increases in COVID-19 cases, despite a significant jump (30%) in numbers the previous week.