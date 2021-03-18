oPt

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 68: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 18 March 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - March 18 2021

Highlights

  • The first shipment of COVAX vaccines arrive to oPt
  • The national COVID-19 vaccination campaign will kick off on Sunday, 21 March
  • The COVID-19 virus continues to ravage the West Bank despite only slight increases in case numbers: many hospitals are overwhelmed with 115% occupancy, while 44% of patients in intensive care units are on ventilators
  • Gaza appears to be leveling off for now, with only slight increases in COVID-19 cases, despite a significant jump (30%) in numbers the previous week.

