Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 67: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 11 March 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - March 11 2021
Highlights
The COVID-19 situation in oPt is still being driven by the West Bank: infection rates have started to slow, but case numbers are still overwhelming with hospitals at full capacity in many areas
Gaza has also now taken a worrying upturn with a 30% jump in newly detected cases in one week.
WHO preparedness, readiness and response
WHO continues to work closely with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Coordination, planning and monitoring
On March 4, President Mahmoud Abbas declared a state of emergency in Palestine for 30 days effective immediately to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions include the following:
No movement between governorates in West Bank, except for medical personnel, essential goods and food
Total overnight lockdown continues from 1900 to 0600 nightly (except for pharmacies and bakeries)
All public and private schools closed, except for high schools; universities and educational institutes to return to remote learning
Restrictions have been eased in Gaza recently, but are now expected to be reimposed considering the high jump in cases in the last week coupled with the high density of people in the area
Decisive public health measures and strict adherence to hygiene protocols and physical distancing continue to be essential to reduce the spread of COVID-19.