Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 67: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 11 March 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - March 11 2021

Highlights

The COVID-19 situation in oPt is still being driven by the West Bank: infection rates have started to slow, but case numbers are still overwhelming with hospitals at full capacity in many areas

Gaza has also now taken a worrying upturn with a 30% jump in newly detected cases in one week.

WHO preparedness, readiness and response

WHO continues to work closely with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coordination, planning and monitoring​

On March 4, President Mahmoud Abbas declared a state of emergency in Palestine for 30 days effective immediately to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions include the following: