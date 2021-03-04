oPt
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Report 66: occupied Palestinian territory, issued 4 March 2021, information for period: March 5 2020 - March 4 2021
Attachments
Highlights
The COVID-19 situation in oPt is again being driven by the West Bank, where a significant surge has been reported in the recent weeks. Following the decrease in the daily number of newly confirmed cases in the past two weeks, Gaza is now seeing a slight increase
The PA Ministry of Health has stated it has vaccinated more than 6,100 people in the oPt, the bulk going to health workers in critical care or COVID-19 treatment centers.